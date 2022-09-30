High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan.

Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.

The chase ended when the driver ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles at the Briarcrest Drive and E 29th Street intersection. The Ford rolled through the intersection and came to a stop in the oncoming lanes of traffic.

The suspect, 33-year-old Prentiss Phillips was taken to the hospital, cleared from the ER and booked at the Brazos County Jail.

Phillips was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. Other charges may also be added.

🚨VEHICLE CRASH: E 29th and Briarcrest in Bryan. Some witnesses said there may have been a pursuit happening when the collision occurred.

Newsroom is reaching out to confirm details.

📸: Adri Salazar Juarez pic.twitter.com/DZAyaBOizv — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.