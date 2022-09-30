Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 8, 2022.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday that North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles.

Ministry officials say further details are still being analyzed.

Japanese media reports say the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan.

Saturday’s firing is the latest of North Korea’s escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in South Korea.

No damage or injuries have been reported from the launch.

