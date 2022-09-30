Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility.

On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility but nothing suspicious was found.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5000.

