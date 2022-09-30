Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game

Red Zone Weather
Red Zone Weather(KLTV)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and calm winds stick around for Friday night football. No rain in the forecast, but temperatures will cool quickly with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s by the time the final whistle blows. If you are someone who gets chilly easily then you might want to bring a hoodie or something with longer sleeves!

