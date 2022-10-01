Active shooter apprehended in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was transported to the Seminole Memorial hospital. Officer was treated and later released from the hospital.

Texas Rangers have been called in for the investigation due to an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was finally identified as Ramon Castillo-Lopez H/M, 27 years, Mexican National (illegally in country, been deported before)

Charges:

-Attempted Capital Murder-Felony 1st degree

-Evading-Class A

-Warrant for possession of controlled substance-Presidio

Seminole PD says more charges pending.

Original Story:

According to the Seminole Sentinel, on Saturday morning, local law enforcement in Seminole apprehended a shooting suspect in the vicinity of NW Ave I following shots fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot.

The arrest comes after a chase ensued through alleyways and streets in and near Seminole.

There are also unconfirmed reports of an injured officer.

This is a developing story, and details will follow.

