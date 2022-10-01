Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side

The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland.(KTRE/Brian Jordan)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side.

The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.

“Creative expression is kind of what makes us who we are,” Erin Gentry, a teacher at Lufkin High School, said. “And, the most important thing is showing kids they can make art with anything. You don’t have to have fancy supplies. You can just get out there and make art and have a good time doing it.”

And while the teachers are there to guide our future artists, they let the children express themselves however they want.

“I like that it has colors in it and stuff, and I can make anything I want with it,” Braylon Burrell, an event-goer, said.

Retired Art Teacher Barbara Richert says the hardest thing about getting children invested in art is the fear of failing, but she says there’s no such thing in art.

“I always tell them that one and one equals two, always, but a straight line and curved line can be anything,” Richert said. “There’s no such thing as a mistake in art. You can’t make a mistake.”

Richert says it can be as easy as picking up a pencil and letting your mind take off.

“I hope kids feel free to pick up a pencil and do it. It’s very rewarding,” Richert said. “It takes your mind off of a lot of the problems. Adults too.”

For aspiring artist Burrell, he says it helps to have events like this so he and other kids have an easier time expressing themselves.

“I think it’s special that they did this, so a lot of kids can make art.”

