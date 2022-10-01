Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we will warm up into the low and mid 80s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny, with a fall-like feeling in the air. Winds today will be out of the northeast, 5-10 mph. Tonight, expect another cool night, with lows in the 40s and 50s yet again. Sunday will be slightly warmer than today, and there will be a bit of cloud cover out there as well.

Through next week, sunny/mostly sunny skies will continue. I do not anticipate any relief for dry conditions, there is no rain in the forecast. We are seeing burn bans return to the area, and the Fire Danger Forecast has had several days at the High and Very High level over the last few days. Please exercise caution well doing any outdoor burning in the counties not under a burn bans. As for temperatures, we will stay in the 80s for highs over the next seven days. Gradually warming up into the upper 80s, maybe low 90s, by Thursday. A front will move through just in time for next weekend, and we will see cooler highs, back into the low and mid 80s for next Friday and the weekend. Have a great Saturday.

