Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway

Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition.

The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop.

When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle that had fallen off the expressway.

The car was found between both lanes.

A 37-year-old was found at the scene, he told paramedics that he had gotten out of the vehicle himself.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us.”
Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel...
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

Latest News

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Sister Malgorzata Majszczyk, or Sister “Margo” as she’s known, also grew up in Poland. She came...
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
On Saturday, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation marched through the streets of Jelenia Góra,...
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says