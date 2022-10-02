Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president

Pastor Bart Barber, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches from the pulpit of...
Pastor Bart Barber, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches from the pulpit of the First Baptist Church of Farmersville, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Audrey Jackson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention is a staunchly conservative small-town preacher who touts biblical inerrancy, opposes women serving as pastors and supports abortion bans.

Bart Barber also says he wants to be a unifier, a healer and a reformer as the United States’ largest Protestant denomination reels from a major sex abuse crisis in which SBC leaders were found to have stonewalled victims for decades.

Barber, 52, is a highly educated historian and expert on SBC polity. But, he seems most at home on his Texas pastureland, communing with cows that he gives SBC-inspired names like Bully Graham, after the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us.”
Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel...
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

Latest News

Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6,...
Ruptured oil pipeline belonging to Texas company approved for repairs
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again
Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland