Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022, at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.(Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A man who has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Billy Chemirmir’s capital murder trial in the death of Mary Brooks is scheduled to begin Monday in Dallas. If convicted, he faces a second sentence of life in prison without parole.

He was found guilty in April of capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

The charges against him grew in the years following his 2018 arrest, as police across the Dallas area reexamined the deaths of older people that had been considered natural.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us.”
Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel...
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

Latest News

Pastor Bart Barber, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches from the pulpit of...
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6,...
Ruptured oil pipeline belonging to Texas company approved for repairs
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect on the run
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland