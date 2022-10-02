Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - According to Sheriff Woody Wallace, two people have been charged with the murder of a missing couple found dead in Trinity County: the missing woman’s son and his wife.

On Friday, Sheriff Wallace and Chief Carroll arrested Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35. A post from Sheriff Wallace states Chrones is the son of Karen Waters.

Both subjects are being charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

The judge set a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and $50K bond for tampering with physical evidence, for each subject.

