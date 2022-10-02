Ruptured oil pipeline belonging to Texas company approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal agency has given a Texas oil company approval to repair a pipeline that ruptured a year ago and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude off the Southern California coast.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp. The Houston company pleaded no contest to federal charges last month of negligently discharging oil.

The spill in October 2021 closed miles of beaches and shuttered fisheries for months.

Environmentalists who want the operation off Huntington Beach shut down criticized the permit and called for quickly phasing out offshore oil drilling.

FILE - This still image from video taken Oct. 4, 2021, and provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of oil off the coast of Orange County, Calif. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP, File)

