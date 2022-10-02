Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies expected today, with temperatures making their way into the mid 80s for highs this afternoon. We are starting the day off on another cool/chilly note, but we will quickly warm up into the 60s by mid-morning. Tonight, mostly clear skies, sunset around 7:04PM, temperatures in the 70s and 60s dropping into the 50s overnight.

Next week will be very much like last week, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon under sunny/mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We may see a brief return to the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, but a front will move through to cool temperatures down for Friday and the weekend. Right now, it does not appear there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow for any shower activity with this front. The seven day forecast remains dry, burn bans are being issued, and the Fire Danger Forecast has been at the High and Very High level several times recently. Please continue to exercise safety when doing any outdoor burning in counties not under a burn ban. Have a great Sunday and week ahead.

