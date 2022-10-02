Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County.

Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says the two suspects, who have not been identified, confessed to the murders and will be formally charged with murder on Sunday morning.

Wallace did not say where the remains were found, or if the suspects knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.