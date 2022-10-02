Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue.

On the fourth day of a mission to Tyler’s sister city in Poland, the East Texas team took a break from meetings over educational and cultural exchange opportunities to sample the region’s traditional cuisine.

Food and friendship proved to be a driving force behind a desire to deepen the international partnership that dates back almost three decades.

The hosts had prepared a buffet of grilled dishes, including steak, kielbasa, and bigos. A shared love of a heart meal served as an appetizer for deep discussions.

Earlier in the day, the East Texas delegation marched through the streets as honored guests in the city’s Senior Citizens Day parade.

WARM WELCOME: Members of the Tyler (@CityofTyler) Sister Cities delegation march in a colorful parade through the streets of long-time sister city Jelenia Góra, Poland. 🇵🇱🇺🇸 https://t.co/FimKIZcLpr pic.twitter.com/L3gaVDyCO4 — Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) October 1, 2022

A crowd cheered as Jelenia Góra mayor Jerzy Łużniak announced Tyler from the stage.

During a concert featuring traditional Polish songs, a spontaneous moment served as a sign of acceptance of the Texas visitors.

Tyler Fire Chief David Coble, carrying an American flag as part of the procession, was pulled to the stage, where he showed off his dance moves.

Not to be upstaged, Tyler Sister Cities board member Mickey Slimp joined in the fun, showed how dancing and diplomacy go hand-in-hand, alongside a visiting city leader from Finland.

