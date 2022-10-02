Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening.

The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported.

Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call people inside a residence out of the home including the supposed shooter of the firearm.

“They didn’t know whether he had run or whether he had come back in the house,” said police.

Police would then surround the home resulting in the SWAT team to be called in as the suspect was hiding in the attic.

The suspect then surrendered to police after they talked to him to come down.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.