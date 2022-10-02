Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect on the run
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a man with connection to a murder that happened on Saturday.

23-year-old Adan Chavez is wanted for the shooting death of 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, according to WFPD officials.

Police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1500 blk. of North 8th Street around 4:50 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

Investigators reportedly identified Chavez as a suspect after gathering evidence from the scene. Police said he has not been arrested yet and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

