Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

18-year-old arrested in mall shooting on Sept. 24th

John Elijah Sanchez
John Elijah Sanchez(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 24th, a man was shot outside of Music City Mall in Odessa.

On September 30th, OPD arrested and charged John Elijah Sanchez, 18, for assault with a deadly weapon-F2.

OPD says that Sanchez was in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics at the time of his arrest. Sanchez was also charged with theft of a firearm- SJF, and possession of controlled substance-SJF.

You can read the original story here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Blake Partain
Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend’s death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death