3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have located 16-year-old murder suspect Steven Tobias Salazar and he has been taken into custody.

Police stated he was a threat to the public.

The teen was wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.

Officers were called to the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street just after 4 p.m. to help the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department with a vehicle blocking the alley. When officers arrived, they found Steward in the back swat of his vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

Investigators say Stewart died from blunt force trauma to his torso and head. Investigators also found a pipe.

Stewart did not appear to have been killed in his car, according to police. Investigators also said it appeared Stewart had been cleaned to remove blood evidence from his body.

An LPD Forensics specialist lifted fingerprints from Stewart’s vehicle. The fingerprints matched Bailey Forrest, according to the affidavit.

Two days after Steward was found dead in the vehicle, 17-year-old Bailey Forrest was taken into custody around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of 4th Street. About an hour later, a 16-year-old female turned herself in. Both Forrest and the 16-year-old have been charged with murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

