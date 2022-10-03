Boil water notice issued by Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lilly Grove SUD announced a boil water notice for some customers due to a line break.

The break on FM 1638, (Old Tyler Road) requires customers that live on FM 1638, CR 804, CR 805, CR 806 to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth drinking etc.).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Donna Harris or Boyd Dueboay at Lilly Grove SUD 7435 FM 1638 Nacogdoches, TX 75964 or call the office at 569-9292.

