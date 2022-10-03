Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which swerved off the road.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

