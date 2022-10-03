Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child out of her body.

On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the jury began its deliberations. The trial has been underway for several weeks. Just before noon, the jury returned a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberations. They found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Parker murdered Reagan Hancock back in October of 2020, and cut her unborn child out of her womb. The gruesome trial has been underway for several weeks, with a number of testimonies being heard from people such as Parker’s boyfriend at the time, and the lead detective on the case.

Sentencing for Parker is scheduled for Oct. 12.

