Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Blake Partain will spend time in state prison after pleading guilty in the 2021 death of a Kennard Woman.

Partain, 31, of Kennard entered the plea Monday in a Trinity County court to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. As part of his plea, Partain waived his right to an appeal and was immediately taken into custody.

On March 7, 2021, Partain crashed his vehicle while intoxicated on Farm to Market Road 357 in Trinity County. Partain’s passenger, Chelsea McBride, 29, of Kennard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

