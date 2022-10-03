Lindale, Kilgore clash in Week 7 Red Zone Game of Week

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) -The top spot in the District of Doom is on the line when the Lindale Eagles host the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday night in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

Both Lindale and Kilgore are 2-0 in the 9-4A DI standings. Kilgore has wins against Palestine, 32-0, and Jacksonville, 56-7. Lindale has wins over Henderson, 44-17, and Athens, 63-21.

Last season the Bulldogs won a wild back and forth game by the final score of 65-58. A win on Friday night would give one team a one-game lead in a very tight playoff race with just four weeks to go in the season after Friday night.

Kickoff from Lindale is set for 7:30 p.m.

