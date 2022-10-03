Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man pronounced dead after struck by train

Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported injuries on the Amtrak.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) -A man in Valley View is dead after being struck by a train over the weekend.

Valley View Police said the Heartland Flyer Amtrak train was going south alongside I-35 when 65-year-old Cirilo Flores Ramirez, who was crossing the tracks on Krahl Road, became trapped on the tracks between the arms.

Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported injuries on the Amtrak.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Blake Partain
Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend’s death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death