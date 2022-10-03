Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck.

The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.

According to the Texas DPS investigation, Juarez was driving westbound on Hwy 64 in a Lincoln Town Car, and Criner was headed eastbound in a Ford Escape. DPS said Juarez was driving at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway, and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting Criner’s vehicle head-on. Criner died at the hospital. Juarez was injured, but recovered.

Juarez pleaded today in Judge Kerry Russell’s court and accepted a 12-year prison sentence. He will be eligible for parole after six years in prison.

