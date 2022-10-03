Manhunt Over: Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived

LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - Johnny Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars on a charges of aggravated assault with a deadly Weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon after he was caught by a rancher, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX.

Bradford is currently jailed without a bond and additional charges could be filed as the investigation unfolds, Agnew said. The sheriff said a rancher came up on the suspect at a deer camp and tied Bradford up until deputies arrived.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office late Sunday night alerted Central Texans about the search for Bradford, who was on the run at the time following a shooting that wounded two people earlier in the evening.

Agnew said the shooting happened on a ranch in Limestone County, a mile from the Hill County line in between Coolidge and Prairie Hill. According to the sheriff, it appears the three people involved knew each other.

Also on Sunday, Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson said authorities were “working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the property borders both Limestone and Hill counties.”

The shooting victims, both a male and a female, are expected to be okay. According to Sheriff Watson, one was transported by ground, and one by air, to a Waco area hospital.

This is a developing story.

