Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect sunny skies and a quick warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the east and northeast.  Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s tonight, but a warming trend continues this week.  Expect upper 80s each afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday.  By Thursday, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s.  A weak cold front arrives on Friday with a quick cool off into the weekend, but unfortunately, no rain in sight.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us.”
Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision

Latest News

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Sister Malgorzata Majszczyk, or Sister “Margo” as she’s known, also grew up in Poland. She came...
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
On Saturday, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation marched through the streets of Jelenia Góra,...
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland