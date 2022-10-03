More sunshine with a slight warming trend this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our stretch of cool mornings giving way to warm afternoons under lots of blue sky and ample sunshine will continue as we head through this first week of October.

Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s.

It should be noted that our humidity values will come up just a touch as we progress through the week. This will lead to overnight lows not being nearly as chilly as they have been in recent weeks, while also leading to daytime highs warming up to around the 90-degree mark.

We will then see two cold fronts grace us with their presence as we end the week and head into the upcoming weekend.

Cold front number one will move in on Friday followed by a second push of cooler air arriving on Saturday morning. Both frontal passages will come through on the dry side, with no rainfall expected, unfortunately.

With another surge of cool breezes returning, look for daytime highs to come down from the 90-degree mark back into the lower 80′s for this weekend, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.

