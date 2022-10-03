East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect sunny skies and a quick warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the east and northeast. Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s tonight, but a warming trend continues this week. Expect upper 80s each afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. A weak cold front arrives on Friday with a quick cool off into the weekend, but unfortunately, no rain in sight.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.