Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and dry conditions expected throughout most of next week. Temperatures warming back up.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I sure hope you enjoyed the absolutely lovely day we received today. Skies remained mostly clear and temperatures were quite pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll cool off quickly again this evening, so expect temperatures to drop down into the middle 60s by 10 PM. Another chilly start tomorrow in the lower 50s for most of East Texas, and thankfully plenty more sunshine to go around as well! Temperatures tomorrow will trend just slightly warmer in the middle 80s across most of the area, and our warming trend does not stop there. Throughout the first half of next week expect temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, to trend about one to two degrees warmer each day, placing highs around 90 degrees by Thursday. Thankfully we won’t get too toasty before our next cold front begins to sink southward into ETX later Thursday afternoon. Don’t expect too significant of a cooldown, as afternoon highs will only drop into the middle to upper 80s on Friday. Another, slightly stronger cold front will arrive very early on Saturday which will bring our afternoon highs back down to near 80 degrees for the next weekend! Folks, drought conditions are only getting worse across East Texas as skies continue to remain dry. Please use extra caution whenever you do any outdoor burning and continue to monitor for changes to our active burn ban map.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend and colleague to all of us.”
Former SFA dean Adam Peck dies 4 days after bicycle collision
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-2-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips