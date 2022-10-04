Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder

Shane Diaz.
Shane Diaz.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man suspected of being involved in the 2020 murder of Carolyn High in Wichita Falls has been granted a lower bond.

Shane Diaz’s bond was lowered from $1.5 million to $250,000 on Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. His bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County on 24-hour home detention and wear a GPS monitor at all times.

Diaz is one of four men suspected in the shooting death of High. The other suspects were identified as Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.

Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.
Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.(Wichita County Jail)

The bonds for Ransom, Denson and Morales all remain at $1.5 million.

Police said High had been out that evening and was confronted by the suspects in her driveway when she returned home. The men reportedly demanded property and later shot her before leaving the scene.

