Bullard ISD floral design students create homecoming mums, garters for special needs students

Bullard ISD floral design students create homecoming mums, garters for special needs students
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at an East Texas High School are getting practice in floral design while also giving back to their peers.

Bullard High School students have spent the last week cutting, gluing, and piecing together odds and ends to homecoming mums that they’re making for special needs students. Jamie Dildine is the ag teacher and said the goal is to include every student in homecoming activities.

“Sometimes they get forgotten, and we don’t want to leave them out of our parade and our fun activities. So we are making mums for all of the special needs students in the school district,” Dildine said.

In total the classes are making 42 pieces, seven mums and 35 garters.

Georgia Haynes is a first year floral design student. She said she’s previously made mums.

“When I heard that we’re making them in school I was ecstatic. I was so excited that I would be able to take something and produce it and give it to someone else,” Haynes said.

Dildine said the flowers are silk chrysanthemums, to keep them from dying; however, through this task, students learn more about flowers, ribbon lengths, and bow making.

“Because at florists they make these as well and sell them,” Dildine said. “So this is something that they’re getting that practical application for the future job that they might like to do.”

Haynes said she has enjoyed the teamwork aspect this year.

“I think it’s just great that it was not only two or three students wanting to, that there were multiple students, wanting to all come together to unite over one cause,” Haynes said.

The students will pack up the mums and head out for delivery throughout the district on Wednesday.

