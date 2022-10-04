Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was in East Texas Tuesday, making two stops at East Texas colleges.

He started in Marshall at Wiley College. The college held a voter registration drive and O’Rourke talked to the students about issues that Texas is facing. He also had a question and answer period with those in attendance.

“These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves,” O’Rourke said.

After leaving Wiley College, O’Rourke headed to Nacogdoches to the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.

The visit was part of O’Rourke’s campus tour, which involves him visiting different schools to encourage students to vote. In 2018, young voter turnout increased 500% across Texas during early voting and up more than 230% compared to the previous midterm...

“SFA is a great school. And not a lot of people really know about us so, him touching the smaller schools and not just the bigger schools. And getting the message out there and truly doing the work on a small level. Sometimes you know, pennies add up,” said SFA student Vericia Lomax.

