Corn and potato soup with bacon by Mama Steph

This soup has a lot of things going for it: it’s delicious, it’s easy to make, and it’s pretty...
This soup has a lot of things going for it: it's delicious, it's easy to make, and it's pretty inexpensive, too!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup has a lot of things going for it: it’s delicious, it’s easy to make, and it’s pretty inexpensive, too!

Corn and potato soup with bacon by Mama Steph

Ingredients

2 cans corn (whole kernel, drained, or cream style)

2 cans diced potatoes, drained

1 can evaporated milk, plus an equal amount of water

4 to 6 slices of bacon

1/4 cup minced onion

garlic or garlic powder

salt and pepper

red pepper flakes (optional)

Method:

1. Chop raw bacon into bite-sized pieces, then drop them into a Dutch oven or soup pot. Turn the burner to medium heat.

2. As the bacon begins to release its fat, add the minced onion, and stir occasionally, not allowing it to scorch. Cook until the onion becomes translucent.

3. Add 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (if using; they add spicy heat.) Stir to incorporate.

4. Add the corn and potatoes, stirring in.

5. Stir in the milk, then fill the milk can with water and add that to the pot, as well. Stir.

6. Allow the soup to come to a simmer, stirring often so that it does not scorch. If your burners are very hot, like on a ceramic-top stove, you may need to turn it to low heat and watch carefully.

7. When soup is heated through and thickens just a bit, serve and enjoy. You may top with some shredded cheese or some extra cooked bacon, if you like. Enjoy!

