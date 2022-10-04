Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time this month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s Joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain is bringing it back this month in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

