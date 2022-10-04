Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop...
DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County.(Carson County)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to the complaint, on Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following to closely.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and was able to identify the driver as Alvaro Castro-Lopez and the passenger as Federico Verduzco-Vega.

Lopez told the trooper that he was traveling from Phoenix to Oklahoma City, to see his sick boss, but was unable to provide the trooper with the name of his sick boss.

Lopez also told the trooper that he did not know the name of the passenger that was with him.

The trooper said that Lopez was extremely nervous and laughing out loud when he was asked about transporting a large amount of money and illegal firearms.

When the trooper asked Lopez about transporting illicit narcotics, Lopez’ behavior changed.

According to the complaint, the trooper was granted consent to search Lopez’ vehicle.

Inside the vehicle the trooper found 19 clear plastic Ziploc bags containing a crystalline substance contained inside a large black trash bag that was hidden within the spare tire.

Both Lopez and Vega were arrested and taken in for interviews.

During the interview Lopez admitted to traveling to San Bernardino, California from Phoenix and picking up the meth from Vega’s home.

Lopez also stated that he was going to get paid $4,000 upon delivering the meth to its final destination and that Vega was the one who loaded the Jeep with the drugs.

Vega stated during his interview that he was contacted by a relative known as Jolito to go on a trip with Lopez to Oklahoma and that Jolito offered to buy him new clothes and money for food during the trip.

During a search of Vega’s cell phone, texts were found from Jolito checking on the status of the trip.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $760,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Blake Partain
Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Latest News

Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend’s death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death