A gradual warm-up on deck before another dry cold front arrives by the weekend

Weather Where You Live
A gradual warming trend and remaining dry this week before our next cold front arrives this weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our stretch of cool mornings giving way to warm afternoons under lots of blue sky and ample sunshine will continue as we head through the rest of the week.

Wake-up temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs expected to top out in the upper 80′s to around 90-degrees.

It should be noted that our humidity values will come up just a touch as we progress through the week.  This will lead to overnight lows not being nearly as chilly as they have been in recent weeks, while also leading to daytime highs warming up to around the 90-degree mark.

We will then see two cold fronts grace us with their presence as we end the week and head into the upcoming weekend.  Cold front number one will move in on Friday followed by a second push of cooler air arriving on Saturday morning.  Both frontal passages will come through on the dry side, with no rainfall expected, unfortunately.  With another surge of cool breezes returning, look for daytime highs to come down from the 90-degree mark back into the lower 80′s for this weekend, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

