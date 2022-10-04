IMAGES: Inside Europe’s finest example of Baroque architecture

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
On Thursday, a tour of the Lower Silesia region around Jelenia Góra included a tour of one of the most significant Catholic churches in southwest Poland, the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Krzeszów.(Source: Lane Luckie/KLTV)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOWER SILESIA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Krzeszów, located outside Jelenia Góra in southwest Poland, is considered to be one of the greatest examples of Baroque architecture in Europe.

Constructed between 1728 and 1735, its its ornate paintings and sculptures illustrate scriptural scenes, a common practice before literacy was widespread.

Also inside, the icon of Our Lady of Graces is said to be a hundred years older than the revered Black Madonna of Częstochowa.

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with a delegation from the City of Tyler to its sister city in Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two communities and the impact of citizen diplomacy. Click here for more coverage.

