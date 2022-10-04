Lindale Eagles fly into Red Zone Top 10

EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw little change after week 6. The top nine teams remain unchanged with Lindale being added to the list.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6| Next game vs Forney)

Longview is in the driver seat for a district title after starting off district 2-0. They return to play this week following a bye.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 6-0 | Last game: 69-13 win over Brownsboro | Next game vs Canton)

Carthage continues to roll and show why this team is back in the state title contention talk.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record:6-0 | Last Game: 55-6 win over San Augustine | Next game vs West Sabine on 10/14)

Timpson’s wins are starting to run together as the Bears dominate every week. The team will use the bye week to rest up as they hope their next off week is not until after the state title game.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 4-0 | Last Game: Idle for week 6| Next game @ Pleasant Grove)

Gilmer will open district play on Friday in Texarkana. It is just the first district game, but it could be the game that decides the district championship.

5. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record 6-0| Last game: 68-12 win over Bonham | Next game @ Winnsboro)

Mount Vernon strolled to a big win last week but this week they will be tested as they head to Winnsboro. A win will have to be “earned not given.”

6. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6 | Next game @ Tenaha)

Carlisle was one of the many teams that rested up on Week 6 during the UIL’s biggest bye week of the season. The Indians will head down to the Tenaha and look to keep their perfect season going.

7. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 5-1| Last game: 69-0 win over Anderson-Shiro | Next game @ Hemphill)

Newton has held a stranglehold on their district for years but Hemphill is unbeaten and rolling over opponents week after week this season. Could the Eagles be upset on Friday?

8. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5 | Record: 5-1| Last game: 47-3 win over Fairfield | Next game vs Teague)

Malakoff had another big win but so did everyone that played in the Red Zone Top 10 that is ranked better than the Tigers. Malakoff will put their undefeated season on the line this week at home against Teague.

9. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 6-0| Last game: 55-0 win over Commerce | Next game @ Mount Vernon)

Winnsboro stays in the Red Zone Top 10 despite being moved out of the state-wide rankings following their shutout win over Commerce. The Raiders will make it back into the state ranking if they get a win this week at Mount Vernon.

10. Lindale Eagles (4A DII State Rank: 10 | Record:4-2 | Last Game: 63-21 win over Athens| Next game vs Kilgore)

The Eagles’ season started rocky but their two losses have come to state-ranked teams. The Eagles are getting hot at the right time and have a key game this week at home against Kilgore.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.