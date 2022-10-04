Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police looking for missing 65 year old last seen Monday night

If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at...
If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, has been missing since Monday at around 6:19 p.m., police say. Bandy is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans.

His last known location was in the area of N. Eastman Road and George Richey, and was in a black Cadillac SUV.

If you know where Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

