Longview police looking for missing 65 year old last seen Monday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, has been missing since Monday at around 6:19 p.m., police say. Bandy is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans.

His last known location was in the area of N. Eastman Road and George Richey, and was in a black Cadillac SUV.

If you know where Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.

