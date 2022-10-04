Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s again this morning with fair skies.  It will be sunny and warm again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the east and northeast, so humidity stays low.  The warming trend takes temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow and Thursday, but a weak cold front arrives by Friday.  Unfortunately, there is no chance for rain with this front, but there is a cool down just in time for the weekend.  Friday, temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but by Saturday, some places in East Texas may not make it out of the 70s by afternoon.

