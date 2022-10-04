Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
A driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car, nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, which...
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Blake Partain
Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death

Latest News

In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Police in Northern California are investigating a series of homicides which they say could be...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Beto O'Rourke
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month
FILE - Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 16, 2021, in...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’