San Augustine Rural Public Water System rescinds boil water notice
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) -The boil water notice for San Augustine Rural WSC has been rescinded.
San Augustine Rural Public Water System has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
