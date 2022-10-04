Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds (mainly in Deep ETX) will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 80s today, pretty close to 90 for some. Tonight, expect clear skies and calm winds, temperatures falling ingot the upper 50s overnight. For Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be the warmest they will be all week, highs across the area sitting around 90 degrees. Thursday night, a cold front will move into East Texas bringing cooler temperatures for Friday, even cooler on Saturday.

For many, highs on Saturday will barely reach the low 80s, many only in the 70s for highs on Saturday afternoon. With this front, we are not expecting any rain, however some northwestern counties may be lucky enough to see a shower early next week. At this time, not putting any rain in the seven day as chances are not great and coverage is so low, but I suspect late next week we will see rain chances in the forecast. That rain would be welcome, as drought is worsening/returning to East Texas, along with the growing list of burn bans. Texas A&M Forrest Service projects a Moderate Fire Danger today, down from the High and Very High we have seen recently. The calm winds should help some, but please continue to exercise safety when burning in counties not under a burn ban.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.