WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store on Tuesday. The multi-million dollar project will include a full-size, 35,000 square foot store that includes a gas station and Tobacco Barn. The new store will replace the downtown location that was first opened in the mid 80′s. The new store is set to open by fall 2023.

Melissa Crager - Public Relations and corporate responsibility manager

