A brief warm-up before a late week cold front reinforces the nice weather for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our humidity values will come up just a touch as we progress through the rest of this week. This will lead to overnight lows not being nearly as chilly as they have been in recent weeks, while also leading to daytime highs warming up to around the 90-degree mark under mostly sunny skies.

We will then see two cold fronts grace us with their presence as we end the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Cold front number one will move in on Friday followed by a second push of cooler air arriving on Saturday morning.

Both frontal passages will come through on the dry side, with no rainfall expected, unfortunately. There will be some cloud streaming overhead, but with a lack of moisture for the fronts to work with, we do anticipate dry frontal passages at this time.

With another surge of cool breezes returning, look for daytime highs to come down from the 90-degree mark back into the middle 80′s for this weekend, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.

Next week will feature more sunny and dry days to start the week.

However, we will finally see a return to onshore, southeasterly winds by the early-to-middle part of the week, which will lead to a rise in our humidity and moisture levels. With a shift in our weather pattern, we may be able to introduce some low-end rain chances by this time next week.

