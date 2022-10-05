Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road

It is not yet known how the fire started, but it appears a pile of wood and tires are what are on fire.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Central Volunteer firefighters are working to put out a fire on Kenner Road.

It is not yet known how the fire started, but a trailer home was destroyed in the fire. The trailer home sits next to the homeowners house. He was inside the main house when he was awakened and told the trailer was on fire.

At this time, the fire is contained, but the trailer home is being considered a total loss.

Angelina County was put under a burn ban on Tuesday.

