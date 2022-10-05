Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two members of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a deadly crash with a semi.

According to an announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash with a semi late last night while returning from a call earlier that night.

Reports state that on Oct. 4, at 8:40 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a call about a head on collision involving a Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department vehicle and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer on US 54.

Troopers believe that the truck tractor towing the semi-trailer was traveling northeast when the driver of the truck tractor attempted to pass an unknown vehicle and struck the Chevrolet that was traveling southwest head-on.

Brown and Torres were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be given once it is available.

According to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club, there have been four line of duty injuries and three line of duty deaths in the last three months in the Texas Panhandle.

The 100 Club’s mission is to assist emergency responders through financial support after a loss or tragedy.

