Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd HR unsure what he’ll do with it

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas baseball fan Cory Youmans made the catch of a lifetime, snagging the ball that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run.

Youmans caught the prized souvenir on the fly Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Youmans, who works in the financial world, said he hasn’t decided what he’ll do with ball.

Youmans was at the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers when Judge led off with a home run.

Soon after a local TV station posted a brief interview with the lucky fan, Bri Amaranthus tweeted: “THIS IS MY HUSBAND.” Amaranthus works in local media and is an alum of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Harris is in the Nacogdoches County Jail
Man accused of killing girlfriend booked into Nacogdoches County jail on murder charge
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Trinity County sheriff says couple chained, gagged mother for hours before killing her
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Authorities say a Mexican citizen who was shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties